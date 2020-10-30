IT Ministry to take action against officers responsible for info lapses on Aarogya Setu issue

New Delhi: After severe criticism over National Informatics Centre's (NIC) reply to an RTI query on Aarogya Setu's creation, the IT Ministry has directed action against the responsible officials for the "lapses" in providing information, sources said.

The development comes after the Central Information Commission issued show-cause notices to the CPIOs, Ministry of Electronics and IT, NIC and National E-Governance Division (NeGD), seeking to know as to why penalty under Section 20 of the RTI Act should not be imposed on them for prima facie obstruction of information and providing an evasive reply on an RTI application related to the Aarogya Setu App.

In a reply to an query under the Right to Information Act, the NIC replied that it "does not hold the information" relating to the App's creation. Sources in the ministry said that it has taken the lapses made in providing information on Aarogya Setu app very strictly.