IT Minister uses stern tone after WhatsApp tweets incorrect India map; asks platform to fix error

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar |
New Delhi: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform. 

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps". 

"Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India. 

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

