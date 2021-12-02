'It is shameful, shows failure of administration': Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles found on Bihar Assembly premises

After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that the incident shows the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition.

"It is shameful that (empty) liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises. It shows the failure of the administration (in enforcing liquor prohibition). Those sitting in power are patronizing liquor mafias," Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Empty bottles of liquor were discovered inside the premises of the legislature in dry Bihar, in a fresh embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government in the state, which has been drawing flak over recent hooch tragedies that have claimed more than 40 lives.

The bottles were found under a tree in the area earmarked as parking lot for two-wheelers. The news spread like wildfire during lunch hour.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav rushed to survey the spot and launched a blistering attack on the government when the assembly resumed business.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar grimly told the House, "This is such an unacceptable thing. I am ordering the chief secretary and the DGP to thoroughly investigate the matter. The guilty must not be spared."

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April, 2016. The drastic move followed a promise made by Kumar to women of the state during the assembly elections of 2015, which his JD(U) had fought in alliance with the RJD and Congress.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:35 AM IST