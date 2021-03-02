'It hurts us when we see environment of anarchy in West Bengal': Yogi Adityanath in Malda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that it hurts him and the entire nation to see the environment of anarchy prevailing in West Bengal.

Speaking in Malda ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the UP Chief Minister praised the people of state and called it a land of cultural nationalism in India.

“West Bengal has always been a land of cultural nationalism in India. It has been the land of the revolution for India's freedom struggle," he said.

Launching an attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Yogi alleged claimed that Durga Puja was even banned in the state.

Citing the issues faced during the festival, he said, “Durga puja gets prohibited in Bengal today, cow slaughter is forcefully started during Eid. People’s sentiments are toyed with through cow smuggling. The state government remains silent. Now it’s attempted to ban slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and attacks are executed,” he said.

Praising the BJP’s leadership on a national level, the UP CM hailed each member of the party and said, “every worker of the party has come here to connect to the Bengali brothers and sisters to re-establish the identity of Bengal and carry forward a new change through this.”