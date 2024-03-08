'It Disturbs Me': PM Modi To Content Creator Jahnvi Singh Who Tried To Touch His Feet At National Creators Award; Video Viral |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to content creator Jahnvi Singh during the first-ever National Creators Award ceremony at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. Jahnvi has been actively creating content around topics of spirituality and culture, and has been active on social media platform, Instagram. A video has surfaced on the internet where PM Modi is seen objecting to Jahnvi from touching his feet before accepting the award. Later, he can be seen clarifying the reason behind it.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/cjzTGm7vbJ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

PM Modi while expressing his feelings clarified that he doesn't like this because of being in politics, making it clear that in the field of arts or so, it's fine. "This is become a tradition being in the field of politics, in the field of arts, touching feet is different. However, me, being in politics, I get a lot disturbed by this." He also mentioned that he doesn't like it when a daughter of the nation touches his feet. The PM was presenting the first-ever National Creators Award across 20 categories.

Honestly, I wasn't very convinced why PM discourages touching feet, because as such nothing wrong in that gesture, but here he makes it clear; he doesn't like this because of being in politics, makes it clear that in field of arts or so, it's fine pic.twitter.com/GhkaKNG4DV — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 8, 2024

PM Modi On MPs Touching Feet Of Senior Leaders

PM Modi had banned the practice of touching feet of senior leaders in the Parliament and also during rallies and party meetings, a decade ago. PM Modi in his speech in 2014, urged all the MPs to be regular in house, focus on their constituencies and most importantly refrain themselves from touching other senior leaders' feet. He on the other hand insisted them to connect with people at the grassroots.

About National Creators Award

It aims to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

Over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award was provided across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

