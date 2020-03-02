IT-dept raids reveal 'unaccounted cash' was being paid to public servants in Chhattisgarh

The CBDT frames policy for the I-T Department.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying the raids were "politically motivated" and termed the action as an affront to the idea of cooperative federalism.

The board said that the searches are still on and "a number of prohibitory orders have been placed, including on several bank lockers". It added that "details of daily unaccounted sales, bank accounts opened in the names of employees having transactions worth crores and an unaccounted bank account have been found" during the raids.

Details of benami vehicles, hawala transfers, transfer to Kolkata-based companies and creation of shell companies with huge land bank have also been found and seized, it claimed.

Sources had earlier said the premises linked to A K Tuteja, joint secretary in the state commerce and industry department, retired IAS officer and former chief secretary of the state Vivek Dhand and Raipur Mayor Ezaj Dhebar were covered.

Dhand is also the chairman of Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Some locations linked to liquor barons Anwar Dhebar (Dhebar's brother) and Pappu Bhatia were also searched, they had said.

The Congress, during a press conference held in Delhi on Sunday, had said the "cloak-and-dagger" I-T raids showed that the Centre was "scared" after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption under the previous BJP government. The party also claimed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a central force, was being used for "political vendetta" like other investigative agencies during the searches.

