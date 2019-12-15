IStandWithPayalRohatgi trends on Twitter after Rajasthan Police detain actress

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.
The actress was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.
She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection.
"I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," tweeted Payal Rohatgi.
Subsequently, after her arrest #IStandWithPayalRohatgi started trending on Twitter. Users said that the arrest was illegal and unfair as freedom of expression still exists in India. Users also slammed the ruling Congress party in Rajasthan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)