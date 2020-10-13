iStandWithAshwaniSharma trends after alleged attack on Punjab BJP chief's vehicle in Hoshiarpur

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma's vehicle was allegedly attacked by some protesting farmers at the Cholang toll plaza in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Monday evening.

Windowpanes of his car were damaged in this incident, though Sharma was safe, they said.

The incident took place when Sharma was going back to Pathankot from Jalandhar.

Several of the BJP leaders from the state have alleged that the attack was "engineered" by the ruling Congress.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too condemned the attack and asserted that there was no question of involvement of any Congressman in it. Amarinder Singh said he has asked the Punjab DGP to take immediate action in this incident.

Today, in an online protest over the incident, #iStandWithAshwaniSharma started to trend.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya also alleged that the Congress party was behind the attack on Punjab BJP chief.

Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Ashwani Sharma, President BJP Punjab, was attacked and his car smashed when he was on his way to Pathankot. Congress goons have been targeting BJP workers and offices in Punjab in the name of farmer protests. This may well be the beginning of the end of Congress in Punjab too.. (sic)."

