Issue of legal recognition of same sex marriage can't be decided by court, says Centre

The Central Government expressed it's refusal to the decriminalisation of the same sex marriage in India. It opposed the legalisation of same-sex marriage stating that living together as same-sex partners is not comparable with the Indian concept of a family unit. In India, marriage is a bond between a biological man and a biological woman.

It told the Delhi High Court that in spite of decriminalisation homosexuality, one cannot claim a fundamental right with respect to same-sex marriage. Stressing on Indian marriage values under Hindu Marriage Act, it further said issue of legal recognition of same sex Marriage can't be decided by court.

In an affidavit filed, the central government has told the Delhi High Court that statutory recognition of same-sex marriage in India is not a fundamental right. In its affidavit, it further told while consensual sexual relations between persons of same-sex are no longer illegal, the same would not imply legal sanctity to marriages between persons of same-sex.