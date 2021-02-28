ISRO's PSLVC51 rocket launches Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites

Bengaluru: An Indian rocket launched a Brazilian satellite for the first time as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLVC51 blasted off at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.
This was also the first launch by ISRO in 2021.
The countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.
ISRO chief K Sivan said the satellite is in very good health.
"In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil. The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team," Sivan said.
PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch pad of the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, about 100 kms from Chennai.
These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI). A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft.
It's a big day for Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL, which is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.
The 637-kg Amazonia-1, which will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
The 18 co-passenger satellites are: four from ISRO's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and the SD SAT from SKI) and 14 from NSIL.
