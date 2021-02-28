ISRO's PSLVC51 rocket launches Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites

Bengaluru: An Indian rocket launched a Brazilian satellite for the first time as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLVC51 blasted off at 10.24 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

This was also the first launch by ISRO in 2021.

The countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.