ISRO will be able to confirm Chandrayaan-3 launch soon, says Former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan

Soon, ISRO will be able to confirm the Chandrayaan-3 launch; I'm sure this time we'll be successful, reported ANI.

The orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 will be utilized for this mission and it will be cost-effective, added Former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

I'm very happy that the Central govt & Tamil Nadu govt have approved for us to acquire land in Kulasekharapatnam, where very soon we'll be able to establish the second launch pad of the country, said Former ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.

He also said, COIVD-19 had an impact on all their projects but at the same time ISRO worked out its own strategy, so they could manage under difficult conditions as well. 'Pandemic gave a new method of launching rockets, which will be implemented in every mission,' added Former ISRO chief Dr K Sivan.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:03 PM IST