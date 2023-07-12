ISRO Conducts 24-Hour Launch Rehearsal For Chandrayaan-3 Mission | ISRO - Twitter

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has undertaken a 24-hour “launch rehearsal” simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14.

“The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded,” the national space agency headquartered in Bengaluru said in a tweet on Tuesday.

What Is Chandrayaan-3 Mission?

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

It consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, according to ISRO.

At the time of blast off, the 642 ton rocket will have a total propellant mass of 553.4 ton — all three stages put together. Just over 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket will eject the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft at an altitude of about 179 km.

After travelling about 3.84 lakh km, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to land on the lunar surface on August 23 or 24.

Purpose Of Moon Mission

The main purpose of Chandrayaan-3 is to safely land the lander on the moon soil. Following that, the rover will roll out to do the experiments. The life of the payload carried by the propulsion module post ejection of the lander is between three and six months.