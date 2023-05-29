ISRO chief says Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, check details inside

ISRO chief S Somanath | FPJ

S Somanath, the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said on Monday that Chandrayaan-3 will launch in July of this year. After the second generation navigation satellite NSV-01 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, was when he made these statements.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said, "Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year."

A follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 aims to show that safe moon landing and roving are possible from beginning to end. It is configured with Landers and Rovers and it would be launched by LVM3 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

It is made up of a rover, a propulsion module, and an indigenous lander module. Both the lander and the rover will be equipped with scientific payloads that will conduct lunar surface experiments.

Demonstrating new technology

The project intends to create and showcase new technology needed for extraterrestrial expeditions. The lander will be able to land softly at a chosen location on the moon and release the rover, which will do in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface as it is moving.

It is among an ongoing series of space missions which are part of the Indian lunar exploration programme and is managed by ISRO. However, Chandrayaan-2's lander 'crash-landed' on the moon's surface on September 6, 2019, when it diverted from its trajectory while attempting to land as a result of a glitch in its software after it was successfully launched and sent into lunar orbit in 2019.