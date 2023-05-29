 ISRO chief says Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, check details inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaISRO chief says Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, check details inside

ISRO chief says Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July, check details inside

A follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 aims to show that safe moon landing and roving are possible from beginning to end.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
ISRO chief S Somanath | FPJ

S Somanath, the head of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said on Monday that Chandrayaan-3 will launch in July of this year. After the second generation navigation satellite NSV-01 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, was when he made these statements.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, he said, "Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year."

A follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 aims to show that safe moon landing and roving are possible from beginning to end. It is configured with Landers and Rovers and it would be launched by LVM3 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

It is made up of a rover, a propulsion module, and an indigenous lander module. Both the lander and the rover will be equipped with scientific payloads that will conduct lunar surface experiments.

Read Also
WATCH: ISRO launches next-gen Navic navigation satellite in a key step to enhance India's navigation...
article-image

Demonstrating new technology

The project intends to create and showcase new technology needed for extraterrestrial expeditions. The lander will be able to land softly at a chosen location on the moon and release the rover, which will do in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface as it is moving.

It is among an ongoing series of space missions which are part of the Indian lunar exploration programme and is managed by ISRO. However, Chandrayaan-2's lander 'crash-landed' on the moon's surface on September 6, 2019, when it diverted from its trajectory while attempting to land as a result of a glitch in its software after it was successfully launched and sent into lunar orbit in 2019.

Read Also
ISRO YUVIKA 2023: 2nd selection list released; check details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Congress' lone MLA from Sagardighi, Bayron Biswas, joins Trinamool Congress

West Bengal: Congress' lone MLA from Sagardighi, Bayron Biswas, joins Trinamool Congress

BREAKING: Accused Sahil who stabbed Sakshi to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy arrested from...

BREAKING: Accused Sahil who stabbed Sakshi to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy arrested from...

ISRO successfully places 2nd generation navigation satellite into intended orbit; See pics

ISRO successfully places 2nd generation navigation satellite into intended orbit; See pics

Watch: 'We are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,' says Rahul gandhi after meeting with state...

Watch: 'We are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh,' says Rahul gandhi after meeting with state...

PM Modi flags off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express today; will connect Guwahati with New...

PM Modi flags off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express today; will connect Guwahati with New...