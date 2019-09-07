ISRO chief breaks down as lander Vikram loses contact, PM Modi hugs to console him

Bengaluru: Years of hard work literally came to naught for ISRO on Saturday after it lost communication with Moon lander Vikram, and no amount of words could put it right for the scientists at ISTRAC here.

Despite a motivational speech by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had rushed in to watch the mission's success late last night and then again was with the Team Chandrayaan-2 to speak to them, ISRO Chairman K. Sivan could not hold his tears and broke down as the PM was about to leave.