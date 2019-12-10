ISRO Chairman K Sivan offers prayers at Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

ISRO is gearing up for the launch of RISAT-2BR1 through PSLV C48, which will launch it from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 11.

PSLV-C48 will also carry 9 customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the USA as "co-passengers".

The countdown for PSLV C48 will start today afternoon at 1.25 pm. The satellites including RISAT-2BR1 will be launched tomorrow at 3.25 pm.

According to the space agency, RISAT-2BR1, a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.