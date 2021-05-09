Israel to send team to develop oxygen concentrators, says 'will never forget assistance we got from India'

The Ambassador of Israel to India said that different medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, respirators, and other life-saving equipment is being shipped from Israel to India and many more are to come. "We are searching, every corner in Israel to seek and collect as much equipment we can to send to India," he added.

"This equipment that we sent is from the heart of the people of Israel to the heart of India. Organisations from private sectors and companies are also collecting equipment and sending it to India," Malka said.

India got 3 lakh Remdesivir vials, over 6,000 oxygen concentrators from abroad:

India has cumulatively received three lakh Remdesivir vials, 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders and 16 oxygen generation plants from the global community in the last 13 days, an official statement said on Sunday. A total of 4,668 ventilators or Bi-PAP were also sent to India from April 27 to May 8.

A coordination cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign Covid relief material. This cell started functioning on April 26, and Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, the statement said.

According to the statement, the Central government has designed a streamlined mechanism for effective allocation and prompt distribution of the supplies received by India. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and recipient states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management of the hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

(With IANS inputs)