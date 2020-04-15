Israel support Mumbai’s fight against Covid-19

As part of the warm friendship and strong cooperation between India and Israel, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai has joined the efforts of the Government of Maharashtra and voluntary sector in Mumbai to fight the Covid19 pandemic.
The Consulate provided bottles of sanitizers and automatic soap dispensing units to doctors and staff members of Sir JJ Hospital and to public toilets maintained by Triratna Prerana Mandal, an NGO working in the area of public toilets and sanitation for all.
The effort was undertaken with support of Mashav, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation. Mashav, established in 1958 by the then Foreign Minister Golda Meir, has trained lakhs of trainers and experts from more than 100 countries in the world. As many countries are facing locked down, Mashav has come forward with innovative ways of capacity building through video conferencing.
The Consulate has been working with these institutions for years. Doctors from Sir JJ Hospital had visited Israel for capacity building programmes. The Consulate had introduced the concept of medical clowns to the hospital. It looks at this initiative in continuation of its growing partnership with India.
On this occasion, the Consul General of Israel Mr. Yaakov Finkelstein said,”CoronaVirus and Social Distance actually brought Israel & India even closer! This is a common challenge and we shall overcome it together!"
Mr. Dayanand Mohite from Triratna Prerana Mandal said,”We have been working with the Israeli Consulate for the last 8 years. With their support, we host a delegation of Israeli volunteers every year, who come to teach children in the municipal schools in the Khotwadi area. With the help of the Consulate, our efforts to create awareness about hand hygiene in the nearby slums have got boosted.”
For further information, please contact Mr. Anay Joglekar, Political Affairs & Special Projects Officer at the Consulate General of Israel on 9769474645
