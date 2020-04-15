Israel support Mumbai’s fight against Covid-19

As part of the warm friendship and strong cooperation between India and Israel, the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai has joined the efforts of the Government of Maharashtra and voluntary sector in Mumbai to fight the Covid19 pandemic.

The Consulate provided bottles of sanitizers and automatic soap dispensing units to doctors and staff members of Sir JJ Hospital and to public toilets maintained by Triratna Prerana Mandal, an NGO working in the area of public toilets and sanitation for all.

The effort was undertaken with support of Mashav, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation. Mashav, established in 1958 by the then Foreign Minister Golda Meir, has trained lakhs of trainers and experts from more than 100 countries in the world. As many countries are facing locked down, Mashav has come forward with innovative ways of capacity building through video conferencing.