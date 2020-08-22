Islamic State in India? Delhi Police says they have nabbed a 'terrorist' with 'pressure cooker bombs'

The ISIS suspect, who was arrested on Saturday morning by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to the sources.

The accused identified as Mohd Mustaqeem, originally from Balarampur, Uttar Pradesh, was also in touch with the IS entities of Kashmir, added sources.

Notably, the police have also recovered two cooker bomb Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. The accused was known to be in communication with ISKP operatives on cyberspace, as per the sources.

What is a pressure cooker bomb?

A pressure cooker bomb is an improvised explosive device (IED) created by inserting explosive material into a pressure cooker and attaching a blasting cap into the cover of the cooker.

Major attacks where pressure cooker bombs were used:

Pressure cooker bombs have been used in many terrorist attacks. In USA, during the annual Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, two homemade pressure-cooker bombs exploded which killed many. In July 2006, in Mumbai, 209 people were killed and 714 injured by pressure cooker bombs.

The accused is being taken to his native place for further recovery/investigation.

Earlier in the day, scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area to analyse the IEDs recovered from the accused.

Mustaqeem was held following a gunfight with the Delhi Police Special Cell at Dhaula Kuan in the morning today.

(With inputs from ANI)