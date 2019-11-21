Islamic extremists fund Maoists: CPM

“We have information that some Muslim extremist outfits are supporting Maoists in north Kerala. There is a new-found bonhomie between them. Some Kozhikode-based extremist organisations are behind this. We need police to probe this,” said Mohanan at the function.

On Wednesday, he reiterated his charge. But after Muslim political outfits flayed the remark and asked Mohanan to name the fundamentalist organisation, he pointed to the Progressive Front of India (PFI) and National Democratic Front (NDF) – two Muslim outfits known for their extreme Islamist views.

While stating that Kerala has been witnessing an unprecedented rise in the incidents of violence, the CPM leader said: “Muslim extremist outfits are providing water and manure to Maoists.”

Mohanan's controversial comment came following the gunning down of four Maoists in an encounter with the police last month and the arrests of two student CPM activists -- Taha Fazal and Alan Shuhaib -- under the tough anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged Maoist links.

Mohanan made it amply clear that it is not his personal viewpoint but that of the CPM at the highest level.

Though the CPM named the two Muslim outfits allegedly supporting the Maoists, other Muslim groups are upset. “Let the party first examine its cadres before blaming others,” said Muslim League leader P P Ummer Koya.

The BJP appeared happy and said that what Mohanan said was the truth. Senior party leader Kummanom Rajasekharan said Muslim fundamental organisations were supporting the Maoists in order to trigger violence and unrest in the state.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to clarify on the alleged presence of Islamic terrorism in the state.