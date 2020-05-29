ISKCON snubs Shemaroo's apology, proceeds with legal action against Surleen Kaur's comedy video

A day after actress and stand-up comedian Surleen Kaur was panned on Twitter for her 2019 act calling ‘ISKON wale as porn wale’ under Shemaroo Entertainment, the latter has apologised for hurting religious sentiments and also deleted the video from its YouTube channel.
Shemaroo released an official statement on the micro blogging site which read as, “This is with regards to the video that has been brought to our notice featuring comedian Ms. Surleen Kaur. The video was found derogatory and the same has been taken down with immediate effect. Shemaroo is committed to ensure our content is neutral and unbiased towards any religion, caste, creed or culture. We apologize to all brothers and sisters of the Iskcon community whose sentiments we might have unintentionally hurt. We extend our assurance that such matters will be dealt meticulously and with extreme sensitivity.”
However, ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das snubbed the apology and asserted that the collective will proceed to take a legal action against Shemaroo, host of the show Balraj Syal and Kaur. Das in his tweet said, “This has become a trend to demean Sanatan Dharma. No more. We will make an example out of this nonsense. Enough is enough."
In December 2019, Surleen did a stand-up act called ‘Kamasutra Sahi Hai’ in which she spoke about the porn ban in India. However, the opening line by her which states, “Beshak hum sab ISKCON wale hain, par andar se sab porn wale hain,” led to the outrage on social media.
For those unversed, ISKCON stands for International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Founded in 1966 in New York, the organisation aims to spread their love for Lord Krishna.
The video now deleted video was shared by Shemaroo Comedywalas on YouTube and had over 1.5 million views.
Surleen is best known for her stint in Punjabi web-series Sleepless Nights as Lead Lady ,Comedy High School for discovery Jeet and Aadat Se Majboor which aired on SAB TV.
