ISKCON snubs Shemaroo's apology, proceeds with legal action against Surleen Kaur's comedy video

A day after actress and stand-up comedian Surleen Kaur was panned on Twitter for her 2019 act calling ‘ISKON wale as porn wale’ under Shemaroo Entertainment, the latter has apologised for hurting religious sentiments and also deleted the video from its YouTube channel.

Shemaroo released an official statement on the micro blogging site which read as, “This is with regards to the video that has been brought to our notice featuring comedian Ms. Surleen Kaur. The video was found derogatory and the same has been taken down with immediate effect. Shemaroo is committed to ensure our content is neutral and unbiased towards any religion, caste, creed or culture. We apologize to all brothers and sisters of the Iskcon community whose sentiments we might have unintentionally hurt. We extend our assurance that such matters will be dealt meticulously and with extreme sensitivity.”