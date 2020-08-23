ISIS 'operative's' wife says he stored gun powder at home, Twitter says prosecute her

Incriminating material has been recovered in Balrampur from the residence of ISIS operative Abu Yusuf who was arrested in the national capital on Saturday.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested an ISIS operative carrying two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, Delhi.

Mustakeem Khan alias Abu Yusuf, a suspected ISIS operative, was arrested on Saturday. Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from him. Mustakeem Khan alias Abu Yusuf is a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh.

While talking to news agency ANI, wife of Abu Yusuf said that he had stored gunpowder & other materials at home in Balarampur. "When I told him he should not do such things, he told me that I should not stop him. I wish he could be forgiven. I have four kids. Where will I go?," she said.