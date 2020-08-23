ISIS 'operative's' wife says he stored gun powder at home, Twitter says prosecute her

Incriminating material has been recovered in Balrampur from the residence of ISIS operative Abu Yusuf who was arrested in the national capital on Saturday.
This comes a day after the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested an ISIS operative carrying two pressure cooker-based IEDs after a brief exchange of fire and averted a major terror strike in the national capital, Delhi.
Mustakeem Khan alias Abu Yusuf, a suspected ISIS operative, was arrested on Saturday. Two pressure cooker IEDs were recovered from him. Mustakeem Khan alias Abu Yusuf is a resident of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh.
While talking to news agency ANI, wife of Abu Yusuf said that he had stored gunpowder & other materials at home in Balarampur. "When I told him he should not do such things, he told me that I should not stop him. I wish he could be forgiven. I have four kids. Where will I go?," she said.
After she spoke about it to the news agency, netizens questioned why she hadn't informed the police about him with some even asking for her prosecution.
One user said, "She knew and she choose not to inform. She is also a terrorist."
While another user said, "This woman for not informing the police, if that is indeed true and confirmed, should also be prosecuted. She is also a terrorist sympathiser, supporter and planner is the above is true. Ignore the utterly shameless rhetoric that is meant to soften the hearts of gullible Indians.'
According to a report by IANS, the ISIS operative was allegedly handled by Pakistani Abu Huzaifa through social media before Huzaifa was killed in a drone strike in Khorasan in Afghanistan last year. Police said Khan learnt to make IEDs on the internet and was active since 2015 in India after joining the ISIS.
The Delhi Police said that his arrest had averted a major terror strike as he had planned to visit Delhi on Independence Day but couldn't indulge in any terror activity due to heavy security.