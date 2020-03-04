ISIS more advanced in using social media than US, UK: Army Chief MM Naravane

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday said that the terrorist organisation ISIS was far more advanced in using social media than forces like the US and the UK.

"In Iraq and Syria, it is the ISIS an organisation steeped in the 17th century, was far more advanced in using social media than the 21st-century forces like the US and the UK," said General Naravane while speaking at the Indian Army's internal seminar with the theme 'changing characteristics of land warfare and its impact on the military'.

Emphasising on China's military might, he said: "China has not been involved in real hardcore combat for a few decades now, yet its regular showcasing of its military might has created this aura of China being the undisputed military leader in key technology domain."

"The Balakot airstrike demonstrated that if you play an escalatory game with skill, military ascendence can be established in cycles that do not necessarily lead to war," he said.

Last year, the Indian Air Force had carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, targetting Jaish-e-Muhammed's (JeM) terror training camps in response to a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which at least 40 personnel were killed.