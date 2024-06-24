ISIS Accuses Afghan Taliban Of Betraying Islam For Indian Alliances

ISIS Propaganda Magazine | FPJ

A lead article in the ISIS propaganda magazine "Voice of Khurasan," which defines itself as a supporting entity for the Islamic State (ISIS), accuses the Afghan Taliban of turning a blind eye to numerous crimes allegedly committed by ``Hindu polytheists" against Islam and forging alliances with India. The article goes as far as to label the Taliban as shameless and spineless.

According to the article, published in the latest issue of the magazine, said the Taliban has stood by India in its war against terrorism, which ISIS equates with a war against Islam. The terror group accuses the Taliban of harming Indian Muslims, both directly and indirectly, by maintaining close ties with Indian polytheists. The Taliban is accused of prioritizing the protection of India's security over the welfare of Muslims.

In the article, ISIS also criticizes the Taliban for shifting from Islam-oriented policies to economic-oriented ones. They claim that the Taliban is willing to compromise with traditional enemies of Islam, including India, China, Russia, Iran, America, and Britain, to accept pittances of aid and a few projects in return for being ready and happy to fight against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with them. ISIS suggests that, far from tomorrow, the Taliban might stand with the Jews in exchange for a few concessions.

The article notes that while the Taliban calls themselves mujahideen, their actions suggest otherwise. They are described as prioritizing the protection of infidels and calling themselves strategic partners of Hindus in the region.

ISIS states that there is no difference between the apostate Taliban militias and the Indian polytheists, and the goal of both is to destroy the believers. The magazine concludes with a call to action for Muslim youth in India and surrounding areas, urging them to rise against the anti-Islamic policies of Indian polytheists, particularly the BJP party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It warns that failure to act will result in humiliation and continued oppression.

In their propaganda, ISIS asserts that the primary goal of jihad is to protect the safety of the Muslim community and fulfill their obligation to practice Islam and share it with the world. They claim that the Taliban has deceived people for years in the name of jihad. According to ISIS, now that the Taliban has the opportunity to strengthen shari'a, they reveal their true face by welcoming so-called democratic projects from the international community in Doha Agreement and submitting to the rule and authority of the people instead of exalting the word of Allah.