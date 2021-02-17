Isha Yoga Center's quarantine facilities best in the world, says former Civil Servant

“Nowhere in the world would a quarantine facility be as scientifically designed and maintained as it is done here,” said Shri Kannan Malusekaran, ex-IES officer, who was part of Isha Foundation’s recent 5-day Inner Engineering Leadership programme at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

“I had to be quarantined at Shiva Padam 2 accommodation as I had expressed my desire to stay on at the Yoga Center,” said the former Civil Servant who added that “the details and the systems and processes in place were mind boggling.”