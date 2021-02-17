Isha Yoga Center's quarantine facilities best in the world, says former Civil Servant

“Nowhere in the world would a quarantine facility be as scientifically designed and maintained as it is done here,” said Shri Kannan Malusekaran, ex-IES officer, who was part of Isha Foundation’s recent 5-day Inner Engineering Leadership programme at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.
“I had to be quarantined at Shiva Padam 2 accommodation as I had expressed my desire to stay on at the Yoga Center,” said the former Civil Servant who added that “the details and the systems and processes in place were mind boggling.”
He said that though there were about 50-60 people in quarantine at a time, every kind of service was just a phone call away.
There were regular medical check-ups, daily sanitizing and cleaning of rooms, separate dining facilities with social distancing where food was served in the most hygienic conditions, the officer recalled. Every one of those quarantined had to undergo an RT-PCR test and be certified as negative before leaving the facility.
The officer noted that even with such a rigorous routine, at no time did those in quarantine feel stifled or hassled. He admitted to being “overwhelmed by the touch of professionalism in the facility of quarantine” and acknowledged the role of “volunteers and Sevadars, (who deserve a special recognition)” for their diligent and cheerful service.
The Inner Engineering Leadership Programme for Senior Government Officers was conducted between 25 and 29 January and saw participation from 88 government officers. It was jointly organised by the Department of Personnel and Training (Govt. of India) and Isha Foundation. Officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS), and Indian Audit and Accounts Services (IA&AS) were among those who attended.