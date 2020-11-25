'Is this how Gautam Gambhir is recycling?': AAP slams BJP leader for 'contributing to pollution' after fire at Ghazipur landfill

Alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest problems before the Delhi government is the worsening air pollution situation in the state. With many opining that the spike in pollution is also boosting the number of cases in the capital city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, on on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning.

Against this backdrop, when a fire broke out in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party lost no time in trolling local MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Visuals from the area show toxic fumes from the burning garbage filling the air and firefighting operations continue on Wednesday. Officials had received the initial call at around 9.56 pm on Tuesday night.

Sharing a video of the landfill fire on Twitter the AAP accused the BJP MP of "contributing to pollution" and wondered questioned his repeated promise of fixing the towering pile of garbage. "Fire at Ghazipur landfill. Is this how Gautam Gambhir is recycling the waste at landfill?" the handle asked.