'Is this how Gautam Gambhir is recycling?': AAP slams BJP leader for 'contributing to pollution' after fire at Ghazipur landfill

Alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest problems before the Delhi government is the worsening air pollution situation in the state. With many opining that the spike in pollution is also boosting the number of cases in the capital city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, on on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning.
Against this backdrop, when a fire broke out in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party lost no time in trolling local MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Visuals from the area show toxic fumes from the burning garbage filling the air and firefighting operations continue on Wednesday. Officials had received the initial call at around 9.56 pm on Tuesday night.
Sharing a video of the landfill fire on Twitter the AAP accused the BJP MP of "contributing to pollution" and wondered questioned his repeated promise of fixing the towering pile of garbage. "Fire at Ghazipur landfill. Is this how Gautam Gambhir is recycling the waste at landfill?" the handle asked.
The Ghazipur landfill is massive. Commissioned in 1984, it has been overflowing since 2002. However, it is still used simply because of the lack of alternatives. As the AAP had pointed out some time earlier, the landfill now stands tall at nearly the same height as the iconic Qutub Minar in the city.
Earlier this year, Gambhir had vowed to gradually fix the issue, even putting up a commemorative post as the height of the landfill went down by "40 feet in 1 year". This however has been countered by the AAP, which claims that the garbage issue is not being solved, but merely transferred.
More recently, in September the East Delhi BJP MP inaugurated four additional trommel machines at the landfill site. Inspecting the Ghazipur landfill site he had opined that the height of the garbage dump is likely to be reduced by another 30 to 40 feet in the next one year. In October, he had listed the installation of Delhi’s first 20-feet-tall smog tower at Lajpat Nagar and the reduction of the landfill’s height as two of his significant achievements in his one-year report card.
