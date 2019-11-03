‘Is there a new 50-50 biscuit?’: Owaisi takes jibe at BJP, Shiv Sena power tussle in Maharashtra

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, fought the assembly polls in alliance. While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on a "50-50" power-sharing agreement, the BJP has said that there was no agreement between the two parties on sharing the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years. The BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

"AIMIM will neither support BJP nor Shiv Sena to form government in the state," said Owaisi, whose party AIMIM won two seats in the Assembly polls held last month in the state. "I don't know whether (Devendra) Fadnavis or some else is becoming the Chief Minister. Musical chair is going on.... It seems like Shiv Sena does not know what to do. It looks like Uddhav Thackeray is afraid of Prime Minister Modi," he added. The NCP and Congress also fought the polls in alliance with the former winning 54 seats and the latter 44 seats respectively.