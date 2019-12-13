‘Is there a head injury quota in Lok Sabha?’: Twitter reacts to BJP MP who said Sanskrit can beat diabetes

More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit on the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways.

He also said various English words such as brother and cow are derived from Sanskrit. Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language.