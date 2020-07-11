Is the Reva solar plant the largest in Asia? Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 750 MW solar power project set at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. In his speech, he said that solar energy is the pure form of energy and would help the country towards achieving "atmanirbharta" (self-reliance).

"It is important that if we want to become Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we would have to be 'atmanirbhar' in the field of electricity as well. When we speak of self-reliance and progress, the economy is a pivotal part of it. The whole world is in a conundrum that whether to focus on the environment or focus on the economy," the Prime Minister said in his address, via video-conferencing.

PM Modi also asserted that Rewa's 750 MW solar power project is the largest in Asia. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and D K Shivakumar slammed Modi for his assertion.

Shivakumar wrote, "Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2,000 MW) and was opened two years back!"