Is the new trend of Mask kissing safe in this partially vaccinated world?

Mask to mask kiss Â- a new trend popularized by celebrities. Recently Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US and second gentleman Doug Emhoff kissed before heading their separate ways on flights with their masks on.

Actor Varun Sood kissing his girlfriend Divya Agarwal at the Mumbai airport with a mask on before leaving for Cape Town, South Africa raised many eyebrows.

The question that rises: Is it safe? Let's see what experts have to say about it in a world that is partially vaccinated.