Is the Governor a 'mere puppet', question in BPSC Mains causes flutters; Bihar bars person who set civil services exam question

New Delhi: A question asked in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams asking candidates to examine whether a Governor is a "mere puppet" has caused flutters in political circles.

"Critically examine the role of Governor in the State politics in India, particularly in Bihar. Is he a mere puppet?" the question asked in the General Knowledge Paper II examination of BPSC Mains read. The question paper of the BPSC Mains Examination, which was held on Sunday, has come under attack from ministers in the state. Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said it was unfortunate that such a question was asked and denied any role of the government in it.

"It is my personal opinion that such questions should not be asked in the exams, it was avoidable. The posts of Governor and the President are constitutional positions which should not be questioned. This is not a lapse on the part of the government, BPSC is an autonomous body which takes the exams. It has its own procedures for taking the exams and it should take care such mistakes are not done in the future," Jha told reporters here.

On the other hand the Opposition MLA from RJD, Bhai Virendra, has asked for action to be taken against the person responsible for creating the question. "It seems some illiterate has prepared the questions. This has crossed all limits. The governor has been humiliated. The person who prepared the question should be taken to task," Virendra said. The BPSC Civil Services Main examination was conducted during July 12 to July 14 while the final optional subject exam will be conducted on July 16.

In a damage control exercise, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought an explanation from the person who put the question on the role of Governor in BPSC Mains Examination paper. Blacklisting him, the Commission has also barred him from setting the question paper in future. "The person who put the question on a Constitutional post in BPSC Mains Exam has been asked for an explanation and has been barred from setting a question paper in future, thereby, putting him in a blacklist. Express regret over it," said BPSC in a press release.