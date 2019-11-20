Is Sharad Pawar, PM Modi meeting hinting towards political realignment?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farm crisis in Maharashtra, which raised many eyebrows in the middle of intense political activity in Maharashtra over government formation.

This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Nationalist Congress Party for adhering to parliamentary norms, triggering speculation that the PM may have signaled an enormous political realignment. But, the farmers’ crisis in Maharashtra has been stated to be the sole agenda of the meeting between the two leaders. However, when questioned about the inferences that were being drawn of the meeting, Pawar remained tight-lipped and said he cannot disclose the agenda of the meeting.

The NCP has been blowing hot and cold over extending support to the Shiv Sena which broke away from the NDA with the hope to stitch an alliance and form a government led by a Shiv Sainik. The much-anticipated meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Pawar appeared to have failed the deadlock after NCP claimed that government formation wasn’t discussed between the two leaders.