Is rebellion brewing in J&K Congress? Ghulam Nabi Azad, three others resign from key posts

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad | ANI

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir Congress, hours after he was appointed the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Campaign Committee, signalling a potential rebellion brewing in the ranks of the party.

Azad, a prominent member of the G23 grouping within the Congress, which has been critical of the leadership and has been seeking an organisational overhaul, retired from the Rajya Sabha last year and was not re-nominated to the upper house by the Congress.

The so-called G23 refers to the group of 23 leaders who wrote an explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago, seeking organisational changes within the party.

Shortly before Azad tendered his resignation, his close aide, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, was dropped from the post of the chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. Mir was replaced by Vikar Rasool Wani, after the party initiated an organisational rejig in the Union Territory.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of Ghulam Ahmed Mir from the post of president, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

Two more senior J&K Congress leaders resign

Two more Congress leaders, MLA Gulzar Ahmed Wani and former MLA Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, have also resigned from newly formed committees. Dar in addition also resigned from the party itself.

“We’re unhappy as senior leaders weren’t consulted before taking decision on J&K PCC chief. We’ve resigned from party’s coordination committee as protest against recent announcements of PCC chief. I’ve resigned from Congress’ primary membership," Dar told News18.

“I have resigned from Congress coordination committee in J&K as a protest against recent appointment of PCC chief in UT. The decision isn’t in favour of the party," said Gulzar Ahmad Wani to News18.

Elections due in J&K, but date uncertain

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the finalisation of electoral rolls and completion of the delimitation exercise.

This would be the first voters' list of the Union Territory after the boundaries of assembly seats were redrawn in the delimitation exercise.

A timeline for the election, however, is yet to be announced.