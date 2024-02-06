Is Rahul Gandhi Beating A Dead Horse By Promising Removal Of 50% Reservation Cap?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party is focusing its attention on the backward class demographic. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now following the path previously taken by his former ally turned opponent, JDU Chief Nitish Kumar. The Congress party has prioritised the issue of conducting a caste census as part of its campaign platform for the upcoming general elections.

During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at Ranchi's Shaheed Maidan and promised to implement a nationwide caste census and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of a caste census during the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. However, except for Telangana, the Congress party suffered defeats in these states.

The Nitish Kumar government released the findings of a caste survey, a move criticised by its opponents as being influenced by the 2024 Parliamentary elections. At that time, Kumar was leading the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance government but has since rejoined the NDA.

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's narrative

The ruling BJP, which relies on votes garnered in the name of Prime Minister Modi, is promoting PM Modi's concept of four castes, comprising the poor, youth, women, and farmers of the country. Rahul Gandhi has raised doubts about PM Modi's narrative, questioning why Modi referred to himself as OBC for many years if there are no backward, Dalit, or tribal communities.

Rahul emphasised the importance of conducting a caste census to ensure social and economic justice and inclusion for the weaker and marginalised sections of society. He expressed confidence that the BJP government's days are numbered, asserting the Congress's commitment to conducting a caste census.

आजकल प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं देश में सिर्फ दो जातियां हैं - अमीर और गरीब।



जब न कोई पिछड़ा है, न कोई दलित है और न कोई आदिवासी, तो फिर इतने सालों तक मोदी जी ने खुद को OBC क्यों कहा?



इसलिए अब इधर उधर की बातें नहीं- गिनती होगी



सामाजिक और आर्थिक न्याय दिलाने के लिए…गिनती होगी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2024

In contrast to the beliefs of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, some observers of the country's political landscape believe that making the caste census an electoral issue is akin to beating a dead horse. The issue yielded no results during previous years' assembly elections and will not help the Congress party win Lok Sabha seats.

Multiple factors play crucial role in elections

Former election strategist Prashant Kishor, in an interview with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai, shed some light on the importance of the issue during elections. During the interview, he mentioned that caste politics dominates in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

However, the BJP is the dominant party in these states. People vote for Modi, and individuals belonging to Modi's caste are in insignificant numbers in these states. If people are indeed voting based on caste, then who is voting for the BJP in these states? This suggests that people are not voting solely on the basis of caste.

Prashant Kishor suggests that during elections, factors such as caste, ideology, religious considerations, the track record of governance, and the organisational efficiency of a party all play pivotal roles, albeit with varying degrees of importance. And he believes gimmick of caste census alone will have no impact during Lok Sabha Elections.

Unsuccessful attempts

A 9-judge bench of the Supreme Court had imposed a 50% cap on reservation in 1992. In its verdict, the highest court of the country noted that “no provision of reservation or preference can be so vigorously pursued as to destroy the very concept of equality”.

Due to this limitation, communities such as the Patels in Gujarat, Marathas in Maharashtra, and Jats in Rajasthan staged significant protests for reservation but were unsuccessful in obtaining it.

The outcome of Rahul Gandhi's significant promise, whether it will boost the Congress party's number of seats or end up being disappointing like the 'Ladki Hu Lad Sakti Hu' campaign launched ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, will become apparent after the Lok Sabha election results.