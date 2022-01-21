Is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra UP's Chief Ministerial candidate? Here's what Congress General Secretary has to say

Just a month left for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, January 21, said she "may contest the UP polls" but it would be wrong to assume that she is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

On her cryptic comment at a press conference earlier today, she told NDTV that it was meant as a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Earlier in the day, she was asked about speculation over the Congress' Chief Ministerial candidate for the UP polls. "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?" Ms Gandhi Vadra replied, sparking speculation that she who has so far stayed away from electoral politics, is now ready.

Pressed again, she said: "'Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mera chehra (You can see my face everywhere)."

So far, the Congress has been calling for collective leadership in the poll-bound state, where the BJP will contest with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the forefront, while former CM Akhilesh Yadav will spearhead Samajwadi Party's campaign.

The Congress under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership is trying to put up a strong fight in Uttar Pradesh by reaching out to the women and youth, who form a significant part the state's population.

The Congress on Friday launched 'Bharti Vidhan', the party's youth manifesto for Uttar Pradesh, stating that the vision document focusses on providing employment to the youth of the state.

The manifesto, which promises 20 lakh jobs, including 9 lakh jobs for women, was released by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

