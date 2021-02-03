Is PM Modi planning to start war with farmers?: NCP over barricades, roadblocks being set up at Delhi borders

Mumbai: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over barricades and roadblocks being set up at the sites of the farmer agitation at Delhi's borders, the NCP on Tuesday asked whether he was planning to start a "war" with the peasants of the country.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik also said that PM Modi must question China for all its wrongdoings against India "if he is so keen on showing his strength".

"Is Modi ji planning to start a War with the Farmers of our country? He should be reminded that they are our own countrymen who are fighting for their rights. If Modi ji is so keen on showing his strength, then he must question China for all its wrongdoings against our country," Malik tweeted.