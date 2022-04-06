Is NCP chief Sharad Pawar interested in leading UPA? Here's what he said

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday reiterated that he is not interested to become the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

"I have said a number of times that I am not interested to take this responsibility," the former Union Minister said at a press conference in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying investigation against leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Pawar was closeted with Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes.

During the meeting, Pawar said he took up the matter of attachment of properties of Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He took up the manner in which ED carried out attachment. He argued that an injustice has been meted out against Raut.

Further, Pawar said he also took up with Modi the delays in the nomination of 12 members by Governor BS Koshyari from his quota in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The issue has been pending for last two and half years.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:07 PM IST