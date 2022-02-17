Is Manish Tewari quitting Congress? Here's all you need to know

Rumours of senior Congress leader Manish Tewari's exit were rife in wake of the recent spate of resignations from the grand old party. However, the former Union minister on Thursday has ruled out his resignation from the party. "If someone wants to push me out (dhakke mar kar bahar nikalega) of the party, that's a different thing. As far as I am concerned, I have given 40 years of my life to this party," Tewari told news agency ANI.

When asked about many other leaders leaving the Congress party, Tewari said that such incidents cause damage to the party. "Any leader who leaves the party causes damage and it should be thought about seriously," he said.

Notably, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party after which Tewari had called it "unfortunate" and said that the ambition for Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things.

Asked about his comment, the Congress leader said, "I think that every person has an ambition. And I said it in this context."

Talking about Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal promises ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Tewari said that the state needs political stability at the border and hoped that Congress would be voted back to power.

"Punjab needs political stability. It needs an experienced government. Punjab has special challenges being a border state. I want to appeal to the people of Punjab that there is a need to deliver a clear and decisive decision. I hope that the decision will be in Congress' favour," he said.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:18 PM IST