Is Mamata Banerjee eyeing for Gujarat after West Bengal conquest?

Ahmedabad: Even as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for the first time gave her Shahid Din address across the country, she also sent out a signal on Wednesday that after humbling the mighty Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the hurly burly of West Bengal politics she is eyeing their home state too.

After AAP, AIMIM and to an extent BSP, now the TMC has decided to throw the hat in the Gujarat ring. Political analysts say it isn’t important if Banerjee succeeds in Gujarat but it is a signal to the BJP that she could be a spoiler.

Gujarat was a part of the TMC’s plan to telecast Mamata’s address across the country through LED screens at prominent places. The party also appointed a convenor, Jitendra Khadayta, for the party’s Gujarat unit by appointing a Congress volunteer associated with the Godhra unit for two decades two days ago.

Khadayta said, “We could organise the LED telecast at a place in Isanpur in Ahmedabad where TMC’s 15-20 activists watched it. I was asked by national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to organise the programme in as many districts as possible, but since I joined only on Saturday I didn’t have much time.”

He added there was another telecast planned in Surat but could not be held because of heavy rains there. The party had on Tuesday announced in Delhi that they planned to hold the telecast in 32 out of 33 districts in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, in a surprising development, some unidentified persons removed a TMC’s hoarding in Gujarati in Ahmedabad’s Geeta Mandir area, while the hoardings are there in Vadodara and Surat. Khadayta said, “I came to know through the media that the hoarding was removed late last night. While I am trying to find out more about this, I would inform my national leaders about this.”