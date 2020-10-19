Is Karnataka reporting Covid deaths late?

With testing dipping to just 78,000 on Sunday against the normal of over 1 lakh, Karnataka reported just 5018 new Covid-19 positive cases and 64 Covid-related deaths. Active cases were 1,06,214 and total caseload over 7 lakh. This comes amid reports that deaths are being reported late.

Bengaluru reported one of the lowest figures with 2,481 people testing Covid positive. Most districts recorded new Covid cases only in double digits.

Meanwhile, records show that the state, which reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 fatalities as of October 15, has been consistently reporting deaths very late, with only a handful reported the same day they occur.

In many cases, deaths are reported more than a month after a patient dies, sometimes even after three months. Records show that of the 130 deaths reported on October 1, only three were from the same day; only five of 125 deaths reported on October 2 were from that day.

Between October 1 and 15, the state reported 1,418 Covid deaths. Of these, only 7% were reported the day they occurred, while 24% were reported the next day.

Sources say that nearly 70% of deaths recorded in the daily bulletins are at least two days old, and more than half of such cases three days or older.