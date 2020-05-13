Is journalism sedition? Gujarati editor Dhaval Patel held for 72 hours without being allowed to see his lawyer

The Editor of a news portal, Dhaval Patel was recently arrested on charges of sedition after an article written earlier in May suggested that the BJP may remove Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from office. The reason being, that the party was not happy with the CM's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The article by Face of Nation had suggested that Rupani could be replaced by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Reportedly, Patel's story had even claimed that Mandaviya has been called by the BJP high-command to discuss the same. He however denies the rumours.

The journalist had been detailed by the Gujarat Police on May 11.