'Is it even legal?': Twitter reacts after Gautam Gambhir offers free 'Fabiflu' at his East Delhi office

Meanwhile, Twitter users wondered whether the distribution of drugs is even permitted in such a manner. NDTV journalist Vishnu Som wrote "Drugs are meant to be centrally distributed and stocked at chemists, hospitals. How is this even possible?"

"This is the reason why Remdisivir, fabiflu & other critical medicines are out of market. BJP leaders are hoarding these medicines. We have seen this in Gujarat also. Such leaders must be booked," wrote AAP leader Rajesh Sharma.

Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, ""1) How much Fabiflu do you have in your possession? 2) How did you procure so much of Fabiflu? @GautamGambhir. CC @ArvindKejriwal : 1) Is this legal? 2) Is the shortage of Fabiflu at chemists’ shops due to such unauthorised procurement/distribution?"

