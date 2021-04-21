'Is it even legal?': Twitter reacts after Gautam Gambhir offers free 'Fabiflu' at his East Delhi office

Former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has been under fire recently for continuing with his Indian Premier League (IPL) commentary gig even when the country, especially Delhi, is reeling under a severe coronavirus wave. Many on social media, including cricket commentator Joy Bhattacharjya, have lashed out at the East Delhi MP for going for an election rally in Kolkata amid the catastrophic pandemic.
On Wednesday, Gambhir took to Twitter and offered free 'Fabiflu' at his office in East Delhi. "People of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription," he tweeted. For the uninitiated, Fabiflu is an anti-viral drug which is used in the treatment of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Twitter users wondered whether the distribution of drugs is even permitted in such a manner. NDTV journalist Vishnu Som wrote "Drugs are meant to be centrally distributed and stocked at chemists, hospitals. How is this even possible?"
"This is the reason why Remdisivir, fabiflu & other critical medicines are out of market. BJP leaders are hoarding these medicines. We have seen this in Gujarat also. Such leaders must be booked," wrote AAP leader Rajesh Sharma.
Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, ""1) How much Fabiflu do you have in your possession? 2) How did you procure so much of Fabiflu? @GautamGambhir. CC @ArvindKejriwal : 1) Is this legal? 2) Is the shortage of Fabiflu at chemists’ shops due to such unauthorised procurement/distribution?"
