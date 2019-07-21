Is it a crime to wipe tears: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Expressing anger over members of the aggrieved families from Sonbhadra being stopped from meeting her, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday said they have come here in "great grief" and should at least be allowed a meeting.

The Congress general secretary remark came after 15 family members of Sonbhadra clash victims were stopped from entering the Chunar guesthouse where she spent a night in detention.

The Congress general secretary also shared a video of aggrieved Sonbhadra families mourning the death of their near ones. "Is it a crime to wipe these tears?" she asked in a tweet.