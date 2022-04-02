Is India dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka to quell unrest amid economic crisis? Here's the truth

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday imposed a 36-hour curfew as a nationwide public emergency has been enforced ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit the common man badly.

The island-wide curfew has been imposed with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4), the information department said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given the directive under the Public Security Ordinance regulations, it said.

The move came as the island nation braced for country-wide protests on Sunday against the government's poor handling of the ongoing economic crisis where people currently endure long hours of power outages and scarcity of essentials. The imposition of curfew would prevent citizens from holding protests.

President Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification late on Friday night, declaring a public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect from April 1.

In the gazette, the President stated: "Whereas I am of the opinion that by reason of a public emergency in Sri Lanka it is expedient to do so in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community".

Amid this, a rumour started circulating on social media that India is going to send its soldiers to Sri Lanka to quell the unrest.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka on Saturday said these reports are "blatantly false & completely baseless".

"High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka. The High Commission also condemns such irresponsible reporting and expects the concerned to desist from spreading rumours," read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo.

In related development, Indian Oil Corporation subsidiary in Sri Lanka on Saturday has supplied 6,000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board, to help ease the power crisis in the island country which is witnessing acute power cuts. The consignment of fuel is part of US 500 million oil line of credit extended by India.

"Standing with #Srilanka!!! @LankaIOCPLC supplied 6000 MT of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board today," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted today.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:47 PM IST