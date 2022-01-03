Is India administering expired COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what Government of India has to say

The government of India has refuted reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"Reports are false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the government said.

"The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021," it added.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:19 PM IST