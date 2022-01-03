e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

Is India administering expired COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what Government of India has to say

"Reports are false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the government said.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative pic | PTI Photo

Representative pic | PTI Photo

Advertisement

The government of India has refuted reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

"Reports are false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the government said.

"The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021," it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:19 PM IST
Advertisement