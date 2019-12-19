'Is he really CM?': Twitter shocked by Adityanath's 'revenge' comment against those who damaged public property

He added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been in force in the state since November 8 and no demonstration can take place without permission.

"Violence in the name of demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister said.

Twitter trolled Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for his 'revenge' comment. One user wrote, "Govt will take revenge??? Govt is supposed to punish the guilty as per law, not take revenge."

Here are the Twitter reactions to Yogi's remark: