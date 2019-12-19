'Is he really CM?': Twitter shocked by Adityanath's 'revenge' comment against those who damaged public property

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday his government will take "revenge" on those involved in the violence over the amended Citizenship Act by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.
He said, "Those involved in violence identified through video footage, will take revenge by making them pay for damage to property."
He added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been in force in the state since November 8 and no demonstration can take place without permission.
"Violence in the name of demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister said.
Twitter trolled Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for his 'revenge' comment. One user wrote, "Govt will take revenge??? Govt is supposed to punish the guilty as per law, not take revenge."
Here are the Twitter reactions to Yogi's remark:
He alleged that opposition is creating confusion on CAA as it was sidelined and ignored by the people.
"The CAA is not against any religion or section of society. It will ensure safety and help refugees from the other countries," Adityanath contended.
(With Inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)