Is govt stopping people excluded from NRC to enter or leave India? Twitter user shares experience

As the NRC debate thickens the air around us, a Twitter user’s experience has many gasping with fear for whether the government will recognize them as Indian citizens or not. Whether they will be allowed to stay with their loved ones, in the city they've been raised in, or locked up in detention centres?
Twitter user Archismita, took to the micro-blogging website to share a recent experience she had at the airport as she landed in India. Archismita who is from Guwahati came through the immigration section at the airport.
The officials at the airport indulged in small talk with her and asked her if she was Guwahati. Archismita said to which a follow-up question was if her name had been included in the final NRC list.
The officials then informed her that the government of India has barred the entry or exit of people excluded from the list.
Archismita raised important questions on Twitter, questions that the government is avoiding at all costs.
Twitterati have been replying to the thread expressing their concerns and worry for the future of the 19 lakhs, six thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven people who have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens’ list.
