Is COVID-19 curve flattening in India?

India seems to be heading for a flattening of the Covid-19 curve, though there were still 49,881 new cases and 517 deaths in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra, which was topping the states in terms of new cases and deaths, for the first time on Thursday recorded the lowest double digit deaths of 91 and 1783 less cases than the previous day.

The case load on hospitals is also down to almost 7.5% of the 80.4 lakh total infections, with 6.04 lakh still in hospitals while the recoveries touched 90.95% at 73.16 lakh and cumulative deaths stood at 1,20,527. There were 56,480 patients out of hospital in 24 hours.

A total of 10.66 crore persons have undergone the Coronavirus tests so far, 10.76 lakh of them in the past 24 hours. Deaths per million population in India stood at 87.

Eleven of the 35 states/Union Territories, however, defied the national trend of fall in cases. Delhi led with 1505 cases reported since Wednesday, followed by Kerala 1103, Haryana 562, Chhattisgarh 474, Punjab 150, Himachal Pradesh 125, Telangana 63, Mizoram 43, Goa 18, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3, and Sikkim 1.

West Bengal had the second highest Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra at 60, followed by Karnataka and Chhattisgarh 55, Delhi 40 and Tamil Nadu 35.

The WHO dashboard shows 44.77 million coronavirus cases and 11.79 lakh deaths worldwide.