Is collapse of Congress in Goa inevitable? Here is what former CM Luizinho Faleiro told Sonia Gandhi

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro who resigned from Congress on Monday said he finds absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party in the state and change for the better.

In his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Faleiro said, "The Goa unit of the party has become a cruel parody of what the Congress stands for. Led by a coterie of leaders who prioritize personal gains over the responsibility we owe to our people, we have utterly failed to even be an effective Opposition."

"Till now, there is none being held accountable for the loss of 13 of our MLAs, while the sidelining of true Congress workers continues. I see absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party and change for the better. The Congress family has always played a unifying and cohesive role in the politics of this country, despite many loyal soldiers parting ways to better serve the people by forming other parties based on the core principles of the Congress," he added.

Faleiro resigned from the membership of the Congress party on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the former Goa chief minister said, "Today, Congress family is fragmented. On one side we have got Mamata-Congress, YSR-Congress, Sharad Pawar-Congress. Congress is divided. Congress is weak." He asserted that there is a need to unify all the fragments of the Congress party including Mamata's TMC, Jagan Mohan reddy's YSRCP, and Sharad Pawar's NCP to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and state level.

After Faleiro quit Congress, there have been speculations that he will join Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I will support Mamata-Congress because she has fought, she has succeeded. Being a woman, she symbolises woman empowerment, which can bring this country back on the rails of development and progress," he said.

Praising Mamata Benerjee and calling for the unification of the fragmented Congress, Faleiro told reporters that he wanted to bring a new dawn to Goa. "Goa needs a credible alternative and my resignation is a call for unification," he added.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien told PTI on Saturday in Goa that the party will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls and they were in touch with several local leaders. He had said that the TMC will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

Notably, Faleiro was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee for Goa Assembly polls and was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of North-Eastern states.

Faleiro was credited with devising strategies and stitching alliances that led to the formation of governments in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. In 2013, he was chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Assembly Elections Screening Committee.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:10 AM IST