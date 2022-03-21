Is Centre mulling COVID-19 booster shots for all above 18 years? Here's what we know so far

No decision has been taken yet by the Union Ministry of Health on considering lowering of eligible age limit to receive the COVID-19 booster doses, sources told news agency ANI on Monday.

This came after reports said that the Centre is considering permitting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all those above 18 years in view of a surge in coronavirus infections in several parts of the world and to ease difficulties faced during international travel.

Currently, healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years are being administered precaution doses.

All people above 60 years have become eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine after the Union Health Ministry removed the co-morbidity clause recently.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose is based on the completion of nine months, or 39 weeks, from the date of administration of the second dose.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities from January 10 this year.

Since January 10, more than 2.17 crore precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries so far.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:02 PM IST