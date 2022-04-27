Is BJP MP Arjun Singh planning on going back to TMC? Here's all you need to know

Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday said he will be writing a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the jute issue.

According to Singh, all the neighbouring states should also unite to save the jute industry.

“Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha should unite to save the jute industry. I will write a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she should come forward and even I will join the agitation,” said Singh.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back the BJP MP cried foul against Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal and claimed that despite several requests, the Union Minister didn’t do anything to save the jute industry of Bengal.

Asked if he is planning to rejoin TMC, Singh said that his main purpose is to serve people.

“Political parties are a platform to serve people. My main aim is to serve people and be by their side,” said Singh without giving any further clarity.

Jute commissioner Moloy Chandan Chakrabortty on Tuesday said that requirements of the jute bags have gone up from 2014 and also that the jute industry is capable of supplying 25.0 to 30.0 lakh bales.

“The expert committee on jute, comprising various important stakeholders in jute sector, namely the Jute Commissioner, The Jute Mill Association, Jute Balers Association, The Jute Corporation of India and the state governments of the jute growing states after several consultations had conservatively estimated jute production of 90 lakh bales in the year 2021-22,” said the Jute Commissioner.

Slamming the commissioner, the BJP MP said that the Jute Commissioner had given an ‘incomplete’ and ‘partial’ picture about the jute industry.

“To justify his arguments the Jute Commissioners had given an incomplete picture about the jute industry. The commissioner had suppressed the fact that due to his decision 14 jute mills have been closed between November 2021 to February 2022 leaving at least 60000 workers unemployed,” mentioned the BJP MP.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:53 PM IST